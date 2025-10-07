Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCENTRAL UTAH

Actions

Plane forced to make emergency landing on I-84 in Morgan County

Plane lands on I-84
Utah Highway Patrol
Plane makes emergency landing on Interstate 84 in Morgan County on Tuesday, October 7, 2025
Plane lands on I-84
Posted
and last updated

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — A single-engine plane was forced to make an emergency landing on Interstate 84 shortly after taking off in Morgan County on Tuesday.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the plane had departed from nearby Mountain Green before landing near milepost 100 on the highway. It's not known what kind of mechanical issues the plane had that forced the emergency landing.

No one was injured during the incident, and the landing caused all westbound lanes of the highway to be blocked so that the plane could be removed.

Plane lands on I-84 in Morgan County
Plane lands successfully on Interstate 84 in Morgan County on Tuesday, October 7, 2025

Recent Central Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere