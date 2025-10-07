Plane forced to make emergency landing on I-84 in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — A single-engine plane was forced to make an emergency landing on Interstate 84 shortly after taking off in Morgan County on Tuesday.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the plane had departed from nearby Mountain Green before landing near milepost 100 on the highway. It's not known what kind of mechanical issues the plane had that forced the emergency landing.

No one was injured during the incident, and the landing caused all westbound lanes of the highway to be blocked so that the plane could be removed.