Rising gas prices squeeze Utah drivers, local businesses

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah — Drivers across Utah are feeling sticker shock at the gas pump, with prices climbing quickly in recent weeks.

In central Utah, the impact is clear.

At a busy Maverik just off Interstate 70 in Salina, drivers filled up Tuesday as prices for a regular gallon of unleaded gas were just under $4. But the average across the state has now crossed that mark.

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“I’ve noticed it for a while. It’s too high,” said Lorraine Peterson of Redmond. “But with everything going on across the country, I guess that’s what happens.”

For travelers passing through, the spike is adding up fast.

“Gas prices are definitely higher and I don’t love it,” said Miley, who is visiting family in Monroe from Indianapolis. “I am kind of worried because I have a road trip this summer and we’ll have to see if that is viable.”

Tom Lagonigro, visiting from Colorado, says the increase is already hitting his wallet.

“I think my whole trip is going to cost me a hundred bucks more because of what’s happening right now,” he said. “They’ve gone up about a buck a gallon near us and it’s similar prices here.”

Still, like many drivers, he says he doesn’t have much choice.

“It is what it is. I had this trip planned and I’m not going to cancel,” he said with a laugh.

So what’s behind the sudden spike?

AAA spokesman Julian Paredes says it comes down to instability in the oil market.

“It’s been a really chaotic time for the whole oil industry… gas prices have gone up quite a bit in the last month,” Paredes said.

According to AAA, drivers in Utah have seen prices jump by more than a dollar in just the past month.

Paredes says global events play a major role.

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“That’s how a conflict all the way in the Middle East impacts people in the U.S.," Paredes added. “Anytime there is unrest involving countries that are oil producers, you’ll see the impact. The last time we saw a similar spike was in 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine."

On top of that, prices typically rise this time of year as demand increases heading into the busy summer travel season, but experts say this spike is more dramatic than usual.

“Spring is typically when gas prices go up anyway… but what we’re seeing right now is far beyond the norm,” Paredes said.

The higher costs are also affecting local businesses.

“It hurts me and it hurts the customer and everybody — all involved,” said Barbara Williams, the owner of Williams Electric in Sevier County.

Williams says those increased fuel costs often have to be passed along.

“The customers aren’t happy about that… I hope [relief comes] soon, and sooner than later,” she said.

As for when drivers might see prices drop, the outlook remains uncertain.

“Things are still very tumultuous… but whenever the oil market stabilizes, gas prices will stabilize along with it,” Paredes said.

In the meantime, he suggests drivers take steps to stretch their fuel.

“Try to maximize your fuel economy… get the most out of your gas even if you can’t control the price,” he said.

That includes slowing down, keeping tires properly inflated, and comparing gas prices between stations.