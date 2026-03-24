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'Suspicious individual' forces lockdown at multiple Juab County schools

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Juab High School
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NEPHI, Utah — Two Nephi schools were placed under lockdown conditions Tuesday afternoon after a "suspicious individual" was seen on school property.

Lockdown conditions were in place at both Juab High School and Juab Junior High School just before 1 p.m. after the person was seen outside.

Law enforcement was notified, and the person was taken into custody, although there was no explanation for what the individual may have done.

Following the incident, the lockdowns at both schools were lifted and classes resumed as normal.

"At no time were students or staff harmed, and we are grateful to our students and staff for following safety procedures, as well as to local law enforcement for their quick response," the Juab School District posted to social media.

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