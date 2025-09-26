35K turkeys to be put down after Avian flu discovered at Sanpete County farm

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah — A poultry farm in Sanpete County will kill nearly 35,000 of its turkey flock after a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza was discovered, according to the the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food.

Officials said that while HPAI is a serious disease in poultry, it does not currently present an immediate risk to public health. Avian flu is a contagious viral disease that affects domestic poultry and wild birds, and often leads to high death rates in flocks.

Due to the confirmed cases, all commercial facilities in the area have been quarantined, and birds at the affected site will be killed to prevent further spread.

"Commercial turkey facilities in the northern U.S. and here in Utah have been the most impacted by HPAI this fall," Utah State Veterinarian, Dr. Amanda Price, explained. "With migratory bird season just beginning, we may see a greater impact as the season progresses. It is imperative that poultry producers practice strong biosecurity.”

UDAT is working with the United States Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Inspection Service on the response to the incident. As part of existing plans to respond to avian influenza, UDAF and its federal partners are working jointly on additional surveillance and testing in areas around the affected flock.

“The loss of this flock is a significant hardship for the producer and their community, and our team is working closely with them to minimize the risk of spread to other facilities," said Commissioner Kelly Pehrson. "That said, this incident involves a single round of birds from one facility and is not expected to cause a notable impact on the availability of turkeys in Utah or across the country leading up to Thanksgiving. Consumers should feel confident that turkey and poultry products remain safe and readily available.”

Experts do suggest that poultry owners be vigilant in watching their flocks for signs of HPAI. Those signs include:



High death loss among flocks

Nasal discharge

Deceased appetite or water consumption

Lack of coordination in birds

If bird owners see any of these signs, they are urged to contact the State Veterinarian's Office. You can do so by emailing statevet@utah.gov.