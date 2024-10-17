Searching for owner of priceless locket found at Fillmore gas station

FILLMORE, Utah — An employee at a gas station and convenience store along I-15 is hoping to find whoever lost a small locket that may very well be a priceless family keepsake.

Alley Kelley said she recently noticed the item — a small locket with a picture of a young child inside — in the lost-and-found basket at Terrible’s gas station in Fillmore, where she works.

While Kelley said she's not sure when exactly it was found, she wants to help it get back into the right hands.

"I’m hoping to get this keepsake back to the family of this precious little one," she said.

If anyone knows who the locket may belong to, Kelley asks you to email her at either Alexandrea.kelley119@gmail.com or alleybaba2734@gmail.com.