Semi hauling turkeys rolls blocking Utah highway for several hours

GUNNISON, Utah — First responders in Utah had a fowl scene to arrive at early Friday morning following a semi rolling over while carrying turkeys.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 5:15 a.m., when the driver was trying to turn right off of U.S. 89 onto State Route 28.

Troopers say the truck was going too fast for the turn and rolled. The crash blocked both lanes of U.S. 89 for a couple of hours while crews cleaned up the wreck.

The driver wasn't injured in the crash. Crews do say several turkeys were injured but the exact number is unknown.

Troopers didn't clarify whether or not they would face charges for the crash.