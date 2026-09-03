Fire restrictions dropped in southeast Utah parks

MOAB, Utah — Just in time for the holiday weekend, fire restrictions have been dropped at several southeastern Utah parks.
The restrictions will end at 12:01 a.m. Friday, after a long summer in which drought conditions led to multiple wildfires that consumed hundreds of thousands in one of the worst seasons in state history.
Fire restrictions will be dropped at the following parks:
- Arches National Park
- Canyonlands National Park
- Hovenweep National Monument
- Natural Bridges National Monument
The restrictions were first implemented on June 26. Lower temperatures and higher humidity have moderated fire behavior in the area.
Campfires and charcoal cooking are now permitted in approved fire pits and grills at "developed recreation sites and picnic areas," officials said.
Wildfires aren't just burning Utah land; they're burning budgets:
Although the restrictions will no longer be in place, drought conditions still exist, and those using the parks are advised to practice fire safety and follow these guidelines:
- Visitors should always fully extinguish campfires, dispose of cigarettes properly, and remain on established roads and trails to avoid dry vegetation.
- Areas surrounding fire, charcoal, or pressurized-fuel devices should be kept clear of flammable vegetation.
- Carrying a shovel, water, bucket or fire extinguisher while camping on public lands is a good safety precaution.
- Fireworks and other pyrotechnic devices are always prohibited on federal public lands.