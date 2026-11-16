Start the lifts, Brian Head announces Tuesday opening day

BRIAN HEAD, Utah — People mark the official start of winter in different ways, but for many Utahns, that day will come Tuesday, when the season's first ski resort opens.

Brian Head Resort announced it will open its lifts and welcome skiers and snowboarders at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, making it the first resort in the state to open.

Storms expected to bring multiple feet of snow to ski resorts:

Storms expected to bring multiple feet of snow to ski resorts

On Monday, the resort shared that over 11 inches of snow had fallen over the past few days and built an 18-inch base.

The resort was optimistic as it looked to crank things up earlier this month, but the lack of help from Mother Nature pushed things back. When Brian Head opens, it said the terrain will include top-to-bottom skiing and snowboarding by way of the Navajo Express Lift.