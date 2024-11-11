Student with firearm taken into custody at Payson school

PAYSON, Utah — A student with a firearm was taken into custody Monday after allegedly bringing the weapon onto the campus of Payson Junior High School.

The Nebo School District said a report came in just before lunch that a student was in possession of a firearm. Within a matter of minutes, the School Resource Officer and other school officials were able to locate the unidentified student and secure the weapon.

Because of how quickly the student was taken into custody, the school was not placed on lockdown.

The district has not released what kind of firearm was brought to the school, but police are currently investigating the incident.

"We appreciate the patience and understanding of our school community," school principal Kevin Mecham wrote on social media. "A big thank you to our students for 'seeing something and saying something.'"