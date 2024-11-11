Student emergency forces hold at Syracuse High School

SYRACUSE, Utah — A student emergency forced Syracuse High School to be placed under hold conditions early Monday, although few details about the incident have been released.

The school was put on hold at 9 a.m. "out of an abundance of caution," according to the Davis School District, which added that a student was experiencing a medical crisis.

Emergency crews responded to the school and tended to the student before the hold was quickly lifted.

During the hold period, students and teachers were told to stay inside their classrooms and keep hallways clear. While inside the classroom, students and teachers are advised to go about their business as usual.

"We understand that your student may experience concerns related to this incident, and we will have members from our District Crisis Response Team on sight to support our students and employees if needed," the district wrote in an email to parents.

Classes have since resumed.