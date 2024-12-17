Tragedy leads to gifts of love from Manti school lunch lady

MANTI, Utah — A Manti lunch lady, along with her friends and family, is spreading holiday cheer while helping heal herself from a tragic loss.

So far, the group led by Amanda Jenkins has donated over 400 hand-knit beanies to all the students, teachers and staff at Manti Elementary School, and the gifts have made such a difference in reminding everyone of the true spirit of Christmas.

"They’re really the heartbeat of our school," said principal David Ipson of the school's lunch ladies. "[Amanda] made me cry and it takes a lot to make me cry. I’m kind of a Grinch sometimes."

Through all the giving, Jenkins shares a personal story of heartache and a tragic loss.

"Six years ago, December 2, it was a sudden illness that took him. And he was only 21 months old.

Losing her baby, Ammon, just ahead of the holidays in 2018, Amanda was encouraged by her mother-in-law to do something good for others in his name, and she learned to knit beanies for babies at local hospitals.

"She taught me how to make ‘em and I started donating them and she taught her mom, she’s 92 now, and she’s been making them all this time and she’s been donating and it’s just spread from there," Amanda explained.

Jenkins has been working on the Christmas gifts since this time last year and it helps make what's been a tough part of the season a little brighter.

"It’s so heartwarming and healing," she said. "It’s great to give back and give in someone’s name. It’s been amazing."

Amanda approached Ipson about donating the beanies to students and staff at the school this year.

"I said, 'Amanda, absolutely! You can do that!,'" he recalled.

At a special assembly last week following the school's Christmas program, Amanda distributed over 400 beanies to the kids who she says she’s come to love like her own.

"It just erupted in one of the loudest cheers I’ve ever heard," Ipson said. "I mean the kids, they just wear them around everywhere. I mean, it’s just amazing to see the impact of one act of kindness."

The gifts have been a unifying experience for the entire school.

"You know, the community feel that you feel in these small, small towns. You know, we love our lunch ladies. I can’t thank her enough and for everyone else who was involved in this. I mean it just has such a positive effect on all of us," Ipson shared.

While the children and staff proudly wear their new beanies, Amanda believes it was her who received the biggest gift.

"It’s just been bigger than I expected it to be," Jenkins admitted. "The outpouring of love from all the kids and the staff, it’s just been amazing."