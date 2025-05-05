Up to 15 dogs found abandoned in San Rafael Swell

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — Over a dozen dogs abandoned in a remote part of the state are now being cared for by a local animal welfare organization, with hopes to place them in foster homes shortly.

The dogs were first seen by a group of tourists last week in the San Rafael Swell in Emery County. It is believed that up to 15 dogs were discovered and eventually trapped by volunteers.

It is still not known how the dogs ended up in the location, which is in an extremely remote part of the state.

Best Friends Animal Society was able to take in five of the dogs and hopes to bring in up to four more. On Monday, the group said that many of the dogs are "incredibly fearful," but have found foster homes for four of the first group of five.

Best Friends Animal Society Two of the dogs found in the San Rafael Swell in Emery County

The foster of one of the dogs shared how quickly it has adjusted to its new home.

"I can’t believe how quickly he went from so fearful he was drooling to curling up at my feet. He is, of course, still terrified of hands over his head, people near him when he eats, new sounds, etc. But [he has] the malleability of a puppy and is following me whenever I move and still asking for pets and scratches."

Best Friends Animal Society Dog found in the San Rafael Swell in Emery County.

In a social media post, Best Friends said it believes the dogs will thrive in calm, patient homes. Anyone who wishes to foster one of the dogs is urged to email Best Friends at utahfoster@bestfriends.org.