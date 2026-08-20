Struggling Utah businesses grind on despite wildfires, floods

PIUTE COUNTY, Utah — Many rural communities in Utah depend on tourism to make a living. Despite the wildfires, floods, and drought the state has faced this year, those local businesses are open, and they want people to visit before the summer ends.

The summer may not be the busiest for tourism in the whole state, but it is considered the busiest season for some business owners in Piute County.

Hoovers River Resort Owner, Dan Groves, said July is their busiest month.

“Hoovers River Resort was started in 1936, so 90 years ago by Ada Hoover,” Groves said. “We have cabins for rent, RV spots for rent, event space people rent for weddings, things like that.”

But for Dan Groves and his neighbors, the season’s been slower than usual.

“We just happen to be in a spot where this is our third summer with wildfires, just absolutely destroying the tourism industry for us,” Groves said.

Groves estimates an 80% loss in gross revenue compared to a typical tourism year for local businesses in the area. He said because of the Cottonwood Fire and the flooding that followed, his resort has had several cancellations.

“We have some peppered bookings til the end of October, but they’re very sparse. I’m the only staff member now, so I’m staying on through that to accommodate those guests, but all of our cabins are open. We’re still looking to book,” Groves said.

According to a new report from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, in 2025, visitors generated $1.6 billion in direct state and local tax revenue. For Utah Office of Tourism's managing director Natalie Randall, that makes it all the more important to emphasize their impact.

“Visitation in the state of Utah is so important, especially in these rural communities. When we think about the economic spend, their local economies, a lot of them are heavily dependent on the visitor economy. The result of that economic spend leads to trail development, roads,” Randall said.

“Go to areas like Piute, Beaver, San Juan, Kane County,” Randall said. "Bryce Canyon is at 8,000 feet. Explore by maybe glamping, ATVing, horseback riding."

Utahns involved in tourism have stepped up for their neighbors this summer.

Groves said whether you’re visiting for the trails, rivers, or other activities, it’s the people of Piute County that will make the experience worth it.

“Everyone in the community is so inviting," Groves said. "All the time in general. To come down here and give it a chance, you’ll find that, like I found, you want to be here."

They have a GoFundMe set up for the businesses in the community as they continue to navigate this tough season.