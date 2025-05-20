Why Utah fire crews are so concerned about upcoming fire season

FAIRVIEW, Utah — Beautiful Sanpete County in central Utah is starting to turn a bright green after a wet spring, but for Fairview Fire Chief Jeff Cox, those conditions only heighten fire risk.

"Everybody thinks with the wet spring that we might be okay this year, but actually what happens is the weeds grow really tall, and if we have a really dry summer, those weeds will get dry, and if we have a dry summer, those weeds will carry fire into the trees," Cox explained.

The all-volunteer Fairview department gets funding through Sanpete County for new trucks that aren't always necessarily new, but keep the crew prepared to handle whatever calls they may receive.

"Most of the time we get small fires, lightning strikes, and like that, and the equipment we have is set up pretty good for that," he shared.

Back in 2012, the station got its newest engine, a Wildland Interfacing Engine that was put right into action in the massive Wood Hollow Fire. FOX 13 News was on the scene covering the fire believed to start from power lines, and burned more than 47,000 acres, destroying 160 structures, 52 homes, and leaving one man dead.

"That was by far the largest fire I’ve ever seen, and I’ve been on the department for 30 years now," Cox said. "We never want to have stuff like that. That really stressed the department, and well, it stressed the whole area."

Last year, a little further south from Fairview in Marysvale, the Silver King Fire torched some 11,000 acres.

Marysvale Fire Chief Jon Christensen hopes to avoid a repeat this year. They're burning debris piles and training additional firefighters, as well as adding a new firehouse and a brand new engine that should be ready to go by the end of the week.

However, local authorities say they can only be so prepared. They also need the public's help.

"The last couple of years have been really mild as far as fires are concerned, especially in the state of Utah, and we’re a little worried people will be complacent and forget some of their fire safety," Cox admitted. "So it is a worry and we’ve got to try to train the public to be very vigilant, no matter what."