Wrong-way semi truck leads to close call, sends driver off SR-24

RICHFIELD, Utah — A man headed home to Richfield early Monday morning was run off the road by a semi truck headed the wrong way on SR-24.

In a video of the incident shared with FOX 13 News, oncoming headlights are seen in the distance, heading right towards the driver. As the vehicles draw closer, the driver realizes the truck is in the wrong lane, forcing him to go off the road to avoid a head-on collision at approximately 6 a.m.

Video below shows semi truck headed into oncoming traffic on SR-24 (Freddy Villanueva Torres):

Video shows wrong-way driver on SR-24

The semi truck appears not to have stopped after the close call.

While it had no information on the specific Sevier County incident, UHP told FOX 13 News it does not necessarily consider it to be wrong-way driving, as that designation pertains only to vehicles heading in the opposite direction of traffic on roads with a barrier splitting lane directions.