Child rescued after falling into Provo River days after fatal incident

PROVO, Utah — A 13-year-old boy was rescued Tuesday after falling into the Provo River, just days after a boy near the same age died after falling into the same river.

The Provo Police Department said the boy with special needs was at Riverside Park when he fell into the river around 4 p.m. A bystander saw the boy and jumped in the water and held on to the teen until they were both pulled out of the river.

After being rescued, the boy was checked by medics and released to his family.

Over the weekend, 12-year-old Finnley Udall died after falling into the Provo River while on a hike with his family near Bridal Veil Falls.

Due to rising waters along the river, several crossings along the Provo River Walkway Trail were closed in an effort to keep pedestrians safe. There are currently four closed trail crossings: the Geneva Road, Frontrunner and 2230 North undercrossings, and the Canyon Glen bridge.

Officials are urging residents and visitors to be careful around waterways which are considered to be dangerous.