Search underway for boy who fell into Provo River

PROVO, Utah — A boy fell into the Provo River Saturday afternoon, and a search-and-rescue team is working to find him.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office said its SAR crews, along with local fire department members, responded to the area of the river between the mouth of Provo Canyon and Bridal Veil Falls, which is where the boy fell in.

The child's age was not specified, but the sheriff's office said he is "young."

