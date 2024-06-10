Mom of boy who drowned in Provo River 'thankful' for efforts to save him

PROVO, Utah — The mother of the 12-year-old boy who drowned after falling into the Provo River over the weekend has shared a message of thanks to the first responders and others who tried to rescue her son.

In a social media post Monday, Lyndsay Udall detailed the moments that led to the death of her son Finnley, Saturday afternoon.

"My sweet, tender, tenacious, crazy, handsome, and caring Finnley left us, his family on this earth behind, to go on a new and heavenly adventure," Udall wrote.

According to Udall, the Arizona family had gone on a hike to the area near Bridal Veil Falls when Finnley fell into the water.

"Once I heard someone say a child was in the water, I immediately knew it was him," she wrote. "I started running and yelling that my baby had fallen into to river in attempt to get help."

Udall described the efforts by strangers who called 911 and attempted to find Finnley.

Video below shows how some believe Provo River, falls area more dangerous since avalanche:

Area between Provo River, Bridal Veil Falls seems more dangerous since avalanche, families say

"I saw people running until they couldn’t anymore," said Udall. "I know people risked their life’s trying to help. The water levels were so high and fast and it was just impossible to get to him."

At one point, a Pleasant Grove man jumped in to rescue the boy after he was spotted on the river, but his efforts came up short.

Finnley was pulled from the river in Orem, about four miles from where he fell in, and was transported to the hospital where he later died.

"I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who was there for us. Your assistance, compassion, and kindness meant the world to my family. We are incredibly grateful for everything you did. And I am so thankful that no one was seriously injured in their efforts," Udall wrote.

At the end of the post, Udall shared more about her son and how the family will live on through their memories of Finnley.

"Finnley took up a lot of space wherever he went. And that space will be hard to live with because it will never be filled," she wrote. "But he was the most love (sic) boy that has ever walked on this earth, and life will never be the same.

"He died how he lived his life, just skating on the edge of danger and loving every minute of it."