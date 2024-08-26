Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Children warned not to walk to school after mountain lion spotted in Lehi

Virus Outbreak California Wildlife Deaths
AP
FILE - This May 30, 2015, photo taken by a National Park Service remote camera shows an adult female mountain lion (National Park Service via AP, File)
Virus Outbreak California Wildlife Deaths
Posted
and last updated

LEHI, Utah — Parents in a Lehi neighborhood are being warned to not let their children walk to school after a mountain lion was spotted in the area Monday.

The Lehi City Police Department reported the animal was observed in the area of Woods Drive.

Officers will be providing extra patrolling in the area as the Division of Wildlife Resources attempts to find the mountain lion.

Parents and children are being told to use caution until the animal is found, and households should consider bringing their pets inside.

Recent Local Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere