Children warned not to walk to school after mountain lion spotted in Lehi

LEHI, Utah — Parents in a Lehi neighborhood are being warned to not let their children walk to school after a mountain lion was spotted in the area Monday.

The Lehi City Police Department reported the animal was observed in the area of Woods Drive.

Officers will be providing extra patrolling in the area as the Division of Wildlife Resources attempts to find the mountain lion.

Parents and children are being told to use caution until the animal is found, and households should consider bringing their pets inside.