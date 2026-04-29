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Colorado police say missing teens might be heading to Utah

Colorado police say missing teens might be heading to Utah
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SALT LAKE CITY — Police in Colorado Springs say they believe a pair of missing teens may be trying to travel to Utah. They are asking the public to keep their eyes open for the teens.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says they are seeking assistance in locating 13-year-old Giulano Hurtado and 12-year-old Liliana Norris. Investigators believe the two are together and trying to avoid being found.

They were last seen on Tuesday and may be driving a 2026 blue Honda Civic.

Why police believe the teens may be heading to Utah isn't clear. FOX 13 News is reaching out to officials to learn more.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 719-444-7000.

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