Conditions should be perfect Monday for viewing comet over Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — If you've missed chances to see the comet zooming over Utah in recent nights, Monday may be the perfect chance to check out the space phenomenon before it checks out for another 80,000 years.

Timelapse video below shows Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS soaring above Utah (Ryan McCalmon):

Comet Timelapse

Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS has been putting on quite the show over the Beehive State over the last few nights. FOX 13 News viewers have been sharing their videos and photos of the comet as it makes its slow journey across the night sky.

Aldo Junior Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS seen at the Salt Flats in western Utah



The Salt Lake City office of the National Weather Service said conditions should be good Monday night to view Tsuchinshan-ATLAS along the Wasatch Front and western Utah.

Anyone who looks up should be able to see the comet with the naked eye by looking westward.

Shelly Lambing Photo of Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS south of Cedar City

Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS was discovered last year and is named for the observatories in China and South Africa that spied it, according to the Associated Press.