Could mining boom days return to small Utah towns?

HELPER, Utah — Mining was once a booming business in Utah, but as of 2023, data showed that mining in the state had dipped to its lowest production total since 1975. So what can executive orders to revitalize coal mines across the country do here in Utah?

Carbon County resident Mike James, owner of Outlaw Antiques in Helper, can remember a time when Helper was a hub for families and businesses.

“When I was growing up, there were seven grocery stores in Helper, seven gas stations, all up the canyons. we were just a mixing bowl of people," James shared.

Things have changed over the years, but James’ store remains filled with the town’s history. Raised in a coal mining family, he can attest to the good and the bad that comes with the job.

“The mining business will never be like it was," James explained. "We’ll hire miners, but it takes probably a third of the miners right now to produce probably three or four times the amount of coal. It’s not pick and shovel. It’s all automated.”

Through a series of executive orders, President Donald Trump hopes to boost the coal industry, allowing some older coal-fired power plants to keep producing electricity to help meet rising U.S. power demand.

Toy Atwood is another Carbon County resident who grew up surrounded by mines.

“Coal is good. We boom, everything’s great. But when it busts, it makes it really hard on everyone around here," said Atwood. "We’re just trying to make it like everybody else.”

Atwood says those employed at the mines are directly connected to local businesses.

“It helps every business in the community,” he said.

Hidden between all the mountains and mines are several towns like Helper that are waiting to bring coal mining back to life, but hope it's done with care and community in mind.

“What people don’t understand is that with mining comes tragedy; you just got to be careful," said James. "I hope the mining comes back to us. I hope we can grow. Like I said, we just got to get back to being Helper.”