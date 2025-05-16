Cows, birds, lichens, trains and MORE events happening across Utah this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend is PACKED with events across Utah for you and your family, no matter where you are!

Here's what's happening across the Beehive State!

CACHE COUNTY

Richmond Black & White Days - This Saturday the City of Richmond will host a parade starting at 5:00 p.m. beginning at 600 South State Street. There will also be family activities at 11:00 a.m. featuring a pet show, cow pie eating and other contests and more! Follow the link for more information and the full schedule of events.

DAVIS COUNTY

Sowby's Classic Car Show - This Saturday at 4:00 p.m. the Sowby's Classic Car Show at 962 Porter Lane will host a FREE event featuring food trucks, live music, and awards for participating classic car showcases. Follow the link for more information.

Great Salt Lake Bird Festival - This Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. the Farmington West Sports Park Buildings 3 & 4 will host a FREE event featuring live bird workshops, arts and crafts, face painting from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., a Take-home scavenger hunt, photo opportunities and more. Follow the link for more information.

South Weber Miniature Train Rides - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. the South Weber Railroad Club at 621 Petersen Parkway will host a FREE event featuring train rides around the park. Follow the link for more information and all the rules of the train.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Farm Fest - This Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. the Wheeler Historic Farm will host a FREE event featuring baby farm animals, live sheep shearing demonstrations, food trucks, a wagon ride, live music and more! Follow the link for more information.

UTAH COUNTY

Paddle with Care on Utah Lake - This Saturday at 9:00 a.m. the Provo River Delta at 3400 West Boat Harbor Drive will host a fundraising event to raise awareness for water safety featuring food trucks, educational booths, raffle prizes, and a paddling event in the Provo River Delta accompanied by Search and Rescue and Coast Guard officials. You must provide your own equipment and undergo a safety check before paddling. Follow the link for more information and to register.

Fit City Fair - This Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Sports Park at 295 West Volunteer Drive will host an event featuring a Family Fun Walk and Run at 8:30 a.m, prizes, educational activities and resources for fitness, nutrition, mental health and more. Follow the link for more information.

WEBER COUNTY

Color Country Shootdown - This Saturday and Sunday at 5:00 p.m. Fort Buenaventura Park will host an event featuring a 30 Target 3D course on Saturday and V-formation on Sunday and more. Follow the link for more information and to register.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

The Power of Water and Bats of Snow Canyon - This Saturday Snow Canyon State Park will host The Power of Water from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and the Bats of Snow Canyon from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., featuring a moderate hike with rangers to learn about landscapes in the arid desert sculpted by water and mythbusting with rangers about bats. Visitors are recommended to bring a headlamp to Bats of Snow Canyon. Follow the link for more information and to register.

Secret Life of Lichens at Snow Canyon - This Sunday Snow Canyon State Park will host an event from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. featuring learning with rangers about lichens at the park. Follow the link for more information and to register.