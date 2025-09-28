Cox, Romney among leaders mourning loss of Russell M. Nelson

SALT LAKE CITY — The death of Russell M. Nelson has affected the lives of millions, including those of leaders both in Utah and worldwide.

In the hours after Russell's death, Sen. Mitt Romney shared a message on social media.

"President Russell M. Nelson will be known for the scores of new temples, accelerating the growth of the Church, centering the gospel in the home, his prophetic words and his love for Jesus Christ, but for Ann and me, one thing touched us most personally and profoundly: his kindness." he wrote.

President Nelson helped save lives in medical field before the church:

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox also shared his condolences following Nelson's death.

"Today we mourn the passing of President Russell M. Nelson — a prophet of God, a gentle leader, and a voice for peacemaking. He built bridges across faith traditions and cultures, serving God’s children throughout the world," he wrote. "Abby and I will forever treasure our moments with him.

“Hail to the Prophet, ascended to heaven!”

Senators John Curtis and Mike Lee posted messages about Nelson on their social media platforms.

"Few lives have been lived as fully and faithfully as that of President Russell M. Nelson," Curtis said. "His remarkable 101 years were a testament to service, faith, and vision. I am grateful for the insight, inspiration, and teachings he shared so generously. As we mourn his passing, we also celebrate a life that lifted countless people and left an enduring legacy of hope and strength."

"For as long as I’ve known him, he has exuded—and for me, he’s come to personify—the kind of faith, humility, and quiet confidence that tends to be the constant companion of a devoted servant and follower of Jesus Christ," Lee added. "To the day he died, he remained a healer—of hearts and of souls.

"Sharon and I extend our gratitude and heartfelt condolences to President Nelson’s family, and to the millions of Latter-day Saints throughout the world who mourn his passing."