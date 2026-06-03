Crash between car and semi-truck leaves one dead in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — One person was killed in a crash between a car and a semi-truck on Wednesday afternoon in Salt Lake City.

Watch live below as crews respond to fatal accident in Salt Lake City:

Salt Lake City Police said the two vehicles collided at the intersection of 5600 West and 300 South.

It's not yet known how the crash happened; the incident is under investigation.

5600 West is closed to northbound traffic, so drivers should consider alternate routes and expect delays in the area.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story