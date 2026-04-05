Blown tire, brush fire cause closure of westbound I-80 in Magna area

MAGNA, Utah — A blown-out tire on a semi-truck caused a fire off to the side of Interstate 80 on Saturday evening, resulting in the full closure of westbound lanes for several hours.

Utah Highway Patrol said the semi blew a tire around 5 p.m. near milepost 107, just west of the Tooele-Salt Lake county line. The tire caught on fire, which then spread into the brush off the edge of the right shoulder of the freeway.

Fortunately, nobody was injured.

UDOT tells drivers to take State Route 201 as an alternate route.

Westbound I-80 was still closed as of 10:00 p.m. The latest updates can be found on UDOT's website.

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