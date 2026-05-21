Lopez Chavez to appeal decision that forced her to vacate Salt Lake City Council seat

SALT LAKE CITY — Claiming she will "pursue all available remedies to protect our city," former Salt Lake City councilwoman Eva Lopez Chavez said she will appeal the decision that forced her to vacate her seat.

Lopez Chavez was removed from the council last week after it was determined that she had failed to maintain a primary residence within the district. The move came a week after she was temporarily suspended from some of her duties following accusations of inappropriate behavior.

In a statement Thursday, Lopez Chavez called out "ongoing concerns" regarding the council involving "procedures, inconsistencies, and lack of clear standards," and said she will fight to regain her seat.

"City Hall cannot afford to undermine the public at this time, which is why I am appealing the District 4 residency determination," she wrote.

It's not known what avenues Lopez Chavez will take to regain her seat on the council.

Lopez Chavez continues to defend herself against allegations made against her by four people who said the former councilwoman had made sexual advances toward them. After originally saying it would investigate the claims, the council has reportedly called off any investigation into Lopez Chavez.

"I welcomed an independent investigation because there is no wrongdoing and was prepared to have the facts examined openly and fairly," wrote Lopez Chavez. "More importantly, the public deserves the utmost transparency with matters of all their elected leaders."

At the conclusion of her statement, Lopez Chavez shared how she was proud of the work she had done on the council and those who elected her.

"I remain deeply grateful to the community members who stood by me during an incredibly difficult and politicized period. I will continue to serve this community with determination, humility, and purpose."