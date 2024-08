EMERY COUNTY, Utah — A search-and-rescue effort is underway for a hiker in a canyon area of southeastern Utah.

Officials with the Utah Division of State Parks said Monday that some staff members of Goblin Valley State Park are helping the Emery County Sheriff's Office with the search.

They are looking for an overdue hiker in canyons near Goblin Valley, but not in the park itself. However, the park announced Monday that its visitor's center would be closed due to the search.