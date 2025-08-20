'I'm broken;' Surviving deputy in Tremonton shootings posts message of thanks, hope

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — The Box Elder County Sheriff's Office deputy who survived after being struck by gunfire during a Tremonton incident that killed two police officers says his "heart breaks" for the "brothers" he lost that night.

In his first comments since Sunday's shooting, Deputy Mike Allred started his social media post by thanking the community, sharing how he felt "the love and support that has been sent."

Allred said he has two phones that have been going nonstop this week.

"I have received so many messages and phone calls," he wrote. "I have tried to answer all of them but I cannot keep up. Please don't think I'm not responding."

The message then turned to Sgt. Lee Sorensen and Ofc. Eric Estrada, the officers shot and killed before Allred and his K-9, Azula, were hit by gunfire while in their vehicle.

"My heart breaks for the loss of my two Brothers, my friends. There is no doubt in my mind that they would do the same for me!! My heart aches for their families, all of my Brothers and Sisters who do this job. We may have different colors of uniforms but we all work together and are one big team," he wrote. "We are all hurting."

Both Allred and Azuza received immediate care and are now resting and recuperating at home. On Tuesday, Gov. Spencer Cox shared a photo of Azula during her recovery.

In the days since the shooting, Allred has been lauded for his courage after he was shot by using his police radio to give proper directions to the scene in an attempt to keep other first responders safe.

While thankful to be alive and healthy, Allred admitted that he remains shaken by what happened in the quiet Tremonton neighborhood.

"Right now I'm broken, pissed, sad and confused."

Allred thanked his wife, Katrina, who he described as a "rockstar," along with his kids, who are "holding me together, giving me the space when I need it and getting into my space when they know I need it."

Before wrapping up his message, Allred shared how he hopes some lessons can be learned from the silver linings that have appeared since the shootings.

"If I could ask one thing to come from this senseless tragedy, don't forget how much love and support is being handed out right now," he said. "Communities are coming together, people are coming together. Kindness and love is being shared.

"Keep this moving forward and don't stop ever."