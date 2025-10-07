Salt Lake City police arrest 54-year-old for the murder of his roommate

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police have arrested a man for the death of his 59-year-old roommate, who was discovered inside an apartment unit on Sunday.

An investigation started at 11:21 p.m. when police were called to 1990 West North Temple Street to assist Salt Lake City Fire with a death investigation. When officers arrived, they found the victim, 59-year-old Timothy Ruthenberg, dead inside his apartment.

The victim was found in a room at the Ville, a shelter where the unhoused can apply for and be given a roommate.

The Utah State Medical Examiner's office determined Ruthenberg's death was a homicide. According to the office, Ruthenberg had light bruising on his torso that investigators believed could have been caused by a shoe or boot.

Further examination showed that Ruthenburg had broken ribs and lacerations to the spleen and liver.

Detectives with the SLCPD Homicide Squad tracked and located Ruthenburg's roommate, 54-year-old Michael Bynum, at the Salt Lake City Library on Monday. According to police, Bynum was the last person seen leaving Ruthenberg's apartment on surveillance video.

Bynum agreed to speak to detectives and told them that in July he had applied for and was granted an apartment with Ruthenberg. However, when he moved in, he says that Ruthenberg would have the TV and lights on during the night and would frequently talk to his girlfriend on the phone while Bynum was trying to sleep.

Bynum told officers that he reported Ruthenberg to the staff to inform them that he couldn't sleep. Staff reportedly went to the room and told Ruthenberg to take his calls outside at night.

According to Bynum, a short time after the staff left, he was attacked by Ruthenberg who struck him in the jaw twice. Bynum admitted to hitting the victim and choking him before leaving the apartment.

Michael Bynum faces a murder charge and is being held without bail.