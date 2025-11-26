'Rockin' Around Christmas Village' annual celebration returns to Ogden for 63rd year

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden's Christmas Village officially opened for its 63rd year, bringing holiday magic back to downtown Ogden.

The holiday tradition, located at Ogden City's Municipal Gardens, features over 50 custom cottages created by families and local businesses, each hiding a special ornament for visitors to discover.

According to Ogden's Christmas Village Chair, Craig Bielik, this year's theme is "Rockin' Around Christmas Village."

"Look at it, look at it!" Bielik said. "This is a wonderful, magical experience."

Bielik says the village showcases more than 750,000 lights illuminating the gardens.

"Take a look around you, a little more than 3 quarters of a million lights," Bielik said.

Starting Nov. 29 through Dec. 23, families can visit Santa and Mrs Claus for free. Families can visit them Monday through Friday from 6-9 p.m. and Saturday from 5-9 p.m.

The village offers activities, including a hot cocoa booth, mini Polar Express train rides, and Mrs Claus' preschool tours. Live performances will run through Dec. 22 inside the Ogden Amphitheatre.

"We're here to build memories," Bielik said.

Visitors can also give back to the community by donating to local charities through the village's Giving Machines — big red charity vending machines that allow donors to purchase chickens, sports equipment, and hygiene products for those in need.

"Just a great way to get in the holiday spirit," Annette DeFries, team lead for the Giving Machines, said.

The celebration kicks off this Saturday, Nov. 29 and runs all the way through Jan. 1. The lights come alive every single night — from 5 p.m. until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, and until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

The Holiday Electric Light Parade, starting near 22nd Street and Washington Boulevard, begins at 5:30 p.m. on opening night. A ceremony and fireworks will take place after at 6:30 p.m. in the Ogden Amphitheatre.

"It's a special place for a lot of people," Bielik said.