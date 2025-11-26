Head-on collision forces closure of Redwood Road near Camp Williams

BLUFFDALE, Utah — A head-on crash has forced the closure of Redwood Road in both directions near Camp Williams in Bluffdale.

Multiple fire department crews have arrived at the accident site just north of Camp Williams.

Watch live below as crews respond to Redwood Road accident:

Saratoga Springs Police said one person has been airlifted to the hospital in an unknown condition. No other information about the accident was made available.

The road is expected to be closed until 7 p.m.

