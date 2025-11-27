'She’s the sunshine of the house' Cache County family prays for daughter after car crash

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — A few days after a devastating car crash in Cache County, a teenager is still in the hospital, being treated for severe injuries.

According to Elizabeth Linares, her daughter Thalia Linares was in the car with four others when it crash head-on with another vehicle Saturday night.

Two teens died. Three others, including Thalia, are in the hospital.

"We're blessed to have her with us, and we are going to be fighting with her,” said Linares.

"I was in my bedroom and I heard the sirens and I just said, ‘God, please help these people that need your help,”’ said Elizabeth. “Not knowing that I was praying for my own daughter."

Elizabeth said her daughter was going out to get pizza with friends, and the crash was only a few minutes from their house. Thalia has multiple injuries, elbow, arms and ankle fractures, and is fighting for her life here at Primary Children's hospital in Salt Lake City.

"She’s the sunshine of the house, she brightens up our home,” said Elizabeth about her 16-year-old daughter. “She has shown us how to love each other.”

Elizabeth said Thalia is still in critical condition. “She’s been through a lot. Every single day, surgery after surgery.”

Elizabeth is grateful for all the medical care here and love from all over. "We are so, so thankful and I want to say thank you to everyone who has reached out and shown us their love, sending their prayers, because I feel them. I couldn’t do this alone."

Her heart aches thinking about the two moms who won’t get to see their kids – Xylie and CJ -- wake up. "Thalia loved CJ and I know CJ loved Thalia,” she said. “And I know CJ was planning to ask Thalia to be his girlfriend.”

She is eagerly waiting for the moment her daughter wakes up. "Tell her how much I love her, and that I’m so proud of her, and watch a good movie with her,” Elizabeth added.

