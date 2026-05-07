Man facing several charges after allegedly driving 161 mph while fleeing police

A 19-year-old man was arrested after he hit extremely high speeds while fleeing law enforcement in multiple times, including one incident in which he topped out at 161 miles per hour.

Spencer Riley Clawson faces charges of failure to stop at the command of police, reckless endangerment, and speeding over 100 miles per hour, and is being held without bail.

In late March, a Utah Highway Patrol trooper was traveling on I-15 near Parrish Lane in Davis County when they were advised of a reckless driver on a motorcycle. As the trooper approached Clawson, he waved while appearing to egg them on to chase him.

Clawson refused to stop when alerted by the troopers and pulled away at 105 miles per hour. The troopers decided not to chase Clawson, but later that evening, they were shown a social media video of a motorcycle rider who appeared to be the 19-year-old.

Investigators matched the video with the trooper's description of the rider and confirmed that it was Clawson.

Detectives followed Clawson's social media pages and witnessed him fleeing traffic stops multiple times. In one video, investigators claimed Clawson reached speeds of 161 miles per hour while on his motorcycle.

On Wednesday, troopers stopped Clawson as he was driving home in a car and found multiple nicotine vapes and a firearm during a search of the vehicle. According to officials, due to previous felony charges, Clawson cannot legally possess a firearm.