Utah firefighters save 25 million bees from semi in Parley's Canyon

PARLEY'S CANYON, Utah — Firefighters with Unified Fire Authority had to step in on Tuesday and help rescue 25 million bees from a semi that had broken down in Parley's Canyon.

According to the Unified Fire Authority, the truck broke down on the roadway, and firefighters had to carefully use a hose to mist the trailer. Those actions, they say, kept the bees cool, calm, and safe in the heat.

Firefighters say that with the unseasonally hot temperatures, the bees were at risk of dying if they stayed parked in the sun for too long. Typically, the truck's movement would allow a cool breeze to go through the hives.

Officials say the truck had around 480 hives, with each one housing between 40,000 and 60,000 bees.

Luckily, no firefighters were stung during the rescue.