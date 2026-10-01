3 Hill Air Force Base daycare workers charged with assault against toddlers

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — Three daycare workers who previously worked at Hill Air Force Base have been charged with simple assault against young children, including toddlers.

The three women each face three separate misdemeanor charges for the alleged offenses that occurred at the Hill Air Force Base Child Development Center.

Karlie Brook Rianey, Patricia Michelle Davis, and Allison Shea Ferdon are scheduled to be arraigned over the next week.

According to the Department of Justice, the offenses date back to December 2022, when Rainey was accused of covering a "crying child’s mouth with her hand, pushed the child’s face into the floor, pinned the child in a corner for over 20 minutes, and repeatedly covered the child’s face with a pillow."

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Ferndon allegedly grabbed children in her care several times in January and February 2023, and used one child's hand to hit another child and held a child over a trash can "as if to her her in the garbage."

Davis is accused of shoving and roughly handling children in her care.

“Our office will not tolerate any form of abuse against children," said U.S. Attorney Melissa Holyoak for the District of Utah. "We remain committed to working closely with our partners to ensure justice for the parents who entrusted these daycare workers with the care and safety of their children.”

The Department of Justice said the Hill Air Force Base Office of Special Investigations is currently investigating the case.