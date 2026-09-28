Federal agent in Ogden claimed she was unable to work, went to hike in Italy instead, charges claim

OGDEN, Utah — A federal agent in Ogden claimed she was unable to work after suffering a concussion earlier this year, but instead was found to have been hiking in Italy and other locations and sharing the trips on social media, according to an indictment handed down by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Michelle Bouziden is an Assistant Special Agent in Charge with the USDA Office of the Inspector General in Ogden.

In March, Bouziden suffered a concussion while on the job in March and "falsely reported that ongoing symptoms left her totally disabled and unable to work," according to the DOJ. It's not known how Bouziden was injured during work hours.

Beginning in May, Bouziden, 44, claimed in filings that she was unable to engage in "arduous physical activity" and could not perform required work tasks involving "sitting, walking, standing, twisting, bending, squatting, kneeling, climbing, and operating a motor vehicle."

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However, the DOJ alleges that on the same day that Bouziden filed documents saying she was too disabled to work, she boarded a flight to Italy, where she remained for two weeks while hiking over 50 miles in the Dolomites.

Throughout her trip, Bouziden also shared her adventures in Italy on social media.

Before she left for Europe, the department accused Bouziden of canceling a scheduled mandatory, independent medical evaluation because she said it conflicted with a "wellness retreat." Instead, Bouziden went to hike the Quandary Peak Trail in Breckenridge, Colorado.

In all, the indictment against Bouziden claimed she received over $51,500 in disability compensation.

The Department of Justice claimed Bouziden completed the following hikes in Italy and around the world after filing for disability:



7.5-mile hike with 1,378 feet of elevation gain completed in about 3 hours on or around May 17, 2026

9.2-mile hike with 2,881 feet of elevation gain completed in about 4.5 hours on or around May 24, 2026

3.4-mile hike in Huntsville, Utah completed in a little over an hour on or around June 14, 2026

9.1-mile, 2,700-foot vertical mountain hike completed in 4.5 hours on June 21, 2026

4.1-mile hike completed in 4.5 hours on June 27, 2026

11.5-mile hike completed on June 28, 2026

13-mile, 2,600-foot vertical mountain hike completed in 4.5 hours on July 13, 2026

According to the indictment, Bouziden took part in approximately 17 "mountain climbing expeditions" totaling over 140 miles between May 17 and August 31.

“Bouziden’s alleged fraud not only cheats taxpayers but is an affront to those hardworking federal employees who show up every day to fight fraud," said U.S. Attorney Melissa Holyoak of the District of Utah.