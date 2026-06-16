Arrest made in 'totally random' Davis County fatal shooting

WEST POINT, Utah — A man has been taken into custody and arrested for murder in the shooting death of a West Point man who was shot outside his home last month.

Watch live below as officials hold briefing on fatal Davis Co. shooting:

The Davis County Sheriff's Office said Axel Eduardo Chavez, 23, was taken into custody in Las Vegas on Tuesday, and that the vehicle connected to the May 30 shooting was also located.

In the early evening of May 30, James Witten had stepped outside his home near 2000 West and 300 North to take out the trash when he was shot dead on his porch. Witten's family said the shooting was "totally random" and that he did not have any connection to the suspect or suspects.

"They killed an old man who was doing no harm," said Witten's wife, Maria, days after her husband's death.

Immediately following the shooting, officials said witnesses reported seeing a maroon Honda Civic driving away from the scene. The Honda was the vehicle located by authorities on Tuesday.

Along with the Murder charge, Chavez also faces charges of Felony Discharge of a Firearm, Obstruction of justice, and Prohibited Dangerous Weapon Conduct.

The sheriff's office is still investigating the shooting and is looking to determine whether anyone else was involved.

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