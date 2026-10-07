Bountiful school counselor admits to asking children for nude photos, arrest states

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A Bountiful high school counselor admitted to asking minors and children for nude photos, as well as soliciting them for sex, according to a recent arrest report.

Spencer Keddington was arrested on Sept. 25 and faces charges of criminal solicitation and enticing a minor.

Keddington, 44, is a counselor at Viewmont High School, and as of Wednesday, he still appeared on the school's website, although the district shared that he has been placed on leave.

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After being taken into custody, Keddington allegedly told detectives that a cellphone he was carrying was the one he used to chat with underage children and juveniles through a website and engage in sexual conversations.

In conversations with the children, the arrest report said Keddington admitted to knowing he was speaking with a 13-year-old girl and asked where they could meet.

During the interview, Keddington said he felt guilty after his interactions with the minors.

"One of the Davis School District’s highest priorities is the safety and well-being of every student in our care," the school district said in a statement. "As soon as we learned about the situation, we immediately placed the employee on leave. We appreciate our partnership with local law enforcement and plan to fully cooperate with their investigation."