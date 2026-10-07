Centerville service station faces uncertain future as community hopes for preservation

CENTERVILLE, Utah — For nearly eight decades, Ron Randall’s Service Station has been a fixture on Main Street in Centerville, serving generations of residents and becoming a local landmark in the process.

But after the death of its namesake owner, the future of the property, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is uncertain.

Randall passed away in June, prompting his family to make the difficult decision to put the property up for sale. While a new owner hasn't been found, community members and family members hope the station’s rich history can be preserved.

The service station dates back to 1948, when Randall and his brother built the original building shortly after graduating from high school.

“This place has been here for a huge chunk of Centerville history,” said Anita Coyle, Randall’s granddaughter. “It’s kind of a landmark. Anyone who’s lived in Centerville for any amount of time knows this place.”

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Coyle began working alongside her grandfather when she was 16 years old. While she learned the basics of vehicle maintenance, she said her most valuable lessons came from getting to know the man behind the business.

“He was very rough on the outside, but very, very soft on the inside,” Coyle said.

The station's retro appearance, complete with vintage gas prices displayed out front, has become a recognizable piece of Centerville’s character. Residents say Randall himself was just as much a part of the landmark as the building.

“Every day I’d pass by Ron’s place. He’d be sitting in his chair,” said longtime resident Kennie Christiansen. “You just knew you could count on him being there.”

Another resident, Patrick Neville, remembers relying on Randall’s expertise for years.

“We drove our big old ’70s land yachts back in the ’80s,” Neville said. “Ron always took care of us. It was a great place to be.”

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Because of its historic designation, the property is eligible for certain preservation grants and incentives. However, that designation does not prevent a future owner from redeveloping or demolishing the building.

Coyle hopes whoever purchases the property will preserve the structure and its historic character.

“I would love to see somebody buy it, restore it, and keep the structure and the building,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be the same type of place, but it makes me so sad to think it could be erased from history.”

Residents have floated numerous ideas for the station’s future, including transforming it into a soda shop, restaurant, or another automotive business. Regardless of what comes next, many in the community hope the building remains standing.

“For me, that history and that meaning runs really deep,” Christiansen said. “I hate to see all that lost when that generation passes away. This is a great opportunity to showcase some of that history so people can continue to learn from it.”

For now, the station remains much as it always has, offering passersby a glimpse into a different era, one where gas cost $1.87 per gallon, and Ron Randall could often be found sitting in his chair, greeting neighbors as they drove by.

As Centerville citizens look ahead, many hope the next chapter of Ron’s Service Station honors the memories and history that have made it a beloved part of the community for nearly 80 years.