Court documents reveal new details about shooting that killed 71-year-old West Point man

WEST POINT, Utah — New court filings in relation to the fatal shooting of a West Point man in May have revealed that a Ring Camera captured the shooting on video.

The May 30 shooting killed 71-year-old James Witten after he had taken out the trash and while his back was turned to hang some decorations on his porch.

Axel Aduardo Chavez, 23, was arrested in Las Vegas last month in connection to the shooting and was extradited back to Utah at the end of June.

According to the probable cause statement, on May 30 at 6:22 p.m., Witten exited his home and turned his back to the street to hang a decoration on his porch. A maroon 2012 Honda Civic was parked across the street from Witten's home and can be seen pulling up to the home.

A man, identified as Chavez, can be seen leaping out of the car's passenger seat and firing ten shots at Witten.

A witness called 9-1-1 to report the Civic had something orange blocking the license plate. Surveillance footage obtained by investigators later captured the vehicle stopping near an I-15 ramp to let Chavez out to remove the orange tape from the license plate.

Another witness also reported someone in the Civic throwing a bag and other items out of the vehicle at a bridge on 300 North. The witness retrieved the items and turned them over to police.

According to detectives, the items included gloves, a gray beanie, and a bandana. Officers were able to use DNA testing to develop a profile that was consistent with Chavez.

Following Chavez's arrest in Las Vegas, officials said he is from El Salvador, but lives in Los Angeles. Along with a Murder charge, Chavez also faces charges of Felony Discharge of a Firearm, Obstruction of justice, and Prohibited Dangerous Weapon Conduct.

The driver of the Honda used in the fatal shooting has yet to be identified.