Davis County advocates, outreach group offer support to assault survivors

LAYTON, Utah — Support can go a long way for people going through a hard time.

On any given day, victim advocates see a number of people. Whether it’s providing crisis intervention or helping navigate through the legal system, Layton victim services coordinator Krislyn Kennard says it’s all part of the job.

“A lot of times, they do struggle with everything. They don’t know where to go, what next steps to do or how to even emotionally handle the situation,” Kennard said. "So, we just walk them through it based on where they are. We start by just seeing them as a person."

Every situation and case is different.

Mckenna Roper, the founder of Dear Survivors, remembers sitting in a dark room at her local police station recounting her own experience. In 2022, she said she was sexually assaulted at work.

“It’s hard, I would say, to open up with these people that you’ve never met and you have to share your most vulnerable moments with them,” Roper said.

Without her victim advocate at the time, Roper said she wouldn’t have been able to get through the court process. That’s why she’s providing support of her own.

“I’m a part of a Facebook group of different survivors, and I asked them if they were to receive a bag, what they would want in them,” Roper said.

Last year, she created the “Brave Bag.” It’s filled with products to help all different types of survivors. So far this year, she’s brought bags to four local law enforcement agencies in the state, and she’s hoping to help more.

The kits are filled with hygiene products, a blanket, lotion, a notebook with a note from Roper, and a list of resources.

Kennard said no matter what crime you’re affected by, it can be a lonely and overwhelming process.

“Reach out. There’s people out there that care and want to help. It’s a scary thing, but there’s people to walk them through each little process,” Kennard said

Those words are echoed by Roper.

“There’s women, men, people all around us going through the same thing, and we’re all here for you,” Roper added.