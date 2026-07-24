Davis County health officials warn of increased West Nile activity

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Residents in Davis County are being warned to be on alert for mosquitoes after health officials have observed an increase in West Nile activity in the county.

During the county's current 2026 season, the virus has been detected in Syracuse, West Bountiful, Sunset, Woods Cross, Centerville, and North Salt Lake.

West Nile Virus is a potentially dangerous disease, but severe illness is uncommon, according to experts. Most people infected with the virus do not experience symptoms, and about 1 in 5 may develop mild flu-like illness, including fever, headache, and body aches. Only in rare instances does West Nile Virus cause serious neurological complications.

Residents are encouraged to reduce mosquito breeding and prevent bites through simple measures.