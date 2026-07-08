Dozens evacuated, several trailer homes damaged by grass fire in Layton

LAYTON, Utah — Dozens of families were evacuated and multiple trailer homes were damaged in a grass fire that spread in Layton Tuesday afternoon.

Layton Fire Department officials said the fire broke out just east of Weber State University's Davis campus just before 4:00 p.m.

LFD Battalion Chief Jason Cook said the fire was very large and driven by wind. It started in a grassy field and then spread to an adjacent trailer park. The fire department and police evacuated about 30 families.

One trailer was damaged severely enough that officials believe it's likely a total loss. Four others sustained mild to moderate damage.

In all, the fire burned an estimated seven acres.

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The fire has since been put out, and residents are being allowed back into their homes. However, Cook said eight trailers will be temporarily "uninhabitable" because of damage to the electrical system. They expect that they'll be habitable again Wednesday morning.

The American Red Cross has opened an evacuation shelter for displaced residents at Northridge High School. They said they have snacks, water and other resources available.

Weber State officials said none of their facilities were damaged or evacuated, and campus operations are continuing as usual.

The cause is under investigation. Cook said they received reports of minors in the area around the time the fire started, and they are being interviewed to determine if they had a role in starting it.