Hazmat spill forces partial closure of Legacy Highway in Davis County

CENTERVILLE, Utah — A Hazmat spill has closed the northbound lanes of Legacy Parkway in Davis County on Friday afternoon.

Watch live below as crews clean Hazmat spill on Legacy Parkway:

The incident occurred near 500 South in Centerville. It's not known what caused the spill or whether anyone was injured.

All northbound lanes are currently closed in the area, with traffic being forced to leave the highway at 500 South.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story