'I was floored;' Woods Cross residents bemoan nearly 50% property tax hike

WOODS CROSS, Utah — After Woods Cross city leaders approved a 46.86% property tax increase to fund a new city hall and improve a local park, some residents say the hike is too steep and comes at a difficult time for homeowners.

Dennis and Michelle Hooper have lived in Woods Cross for more than three decades, and claim they were surprised when learning about the jump in property taxes.

"We saw how much it went up and I was floored," said Michelle.

The couple attended the city's Truth in Taxation meeting in early August to voice their concerns.

"We'll probably be retiring in a few years, and we're looking at fixed incomes as well," Dennis added. "So how are we going to finance these taxes that they're saddling us with going forward?”

The Hoopers shared how other community members shared similar concerns at the meeting.

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In 2023, the city formed a citizens committee to study the future of city hall and potential improvements to Hogan Park. Woods Cross City Administrator Bryce Haderlie said this year's tax increase is intended to pay for anticipated bonds that would fund those projects.

Some residents suggest phasing the projects to spread costs over time, but Haderlie claimed doing so would ultimately increase expenses.

"We will stay in city hall, build the new building, and then when we demolish the old building that's where the parking lot will be," Haderlie explained. "As we construct the city hall, most of Hogan Park amenities will be removed, as we know them now. So it will be necessary to reconstruct it south from city hall."

Haderlie added that the city's police department has outgrown its current space.

"Evidence storage is at capacity, officers are having to work in the very same rooms that they put evidence in bags, so it's just not the healthiest environment, and we're out of office space," he said.

The Hoopers support expanding facilities for police but question whether a new city hall is the right solution.

"We're not happy with the plans for the building and the park," Dennis said. "We do support expansion for the police, but we feel like that could be done in the current city building."

The Hoopers believe the approved increase would add about $146 to their property tax bill.

"It's going up $146 this year," Michelle said. "Next year, in 2027, there will probably be another increase. Even if it's small, it's still going to be on top of that $146. It's always going to be there."

With the increase, Woods Cross City is expected to receive just over $995,000 in property tax revenue annually, and city leaders are focused on creating facilities that will serve the community for decades.

"We want to make sure we provide for growth in the future for not only staff but for community events," Haderlie said. "And to make this a park and a city hall that we can use for 50 years without having to do additional remodels or additions and use the money as efficient as possible. We also know if we don't do this now, with inflationary costs, the cost will continue to go up."