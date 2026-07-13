Jr. Deputy Day Camp lays down the law for kids in Davis County

FARMINGTON, Utah — School may not be in session, but kids in Davis County are using their summer vacation to learn about public safety as the Davis County Sheriff’s Office kicked off its Jr. Deputy Day Camp.

It's the fourth year the sheriff's office has hosted the free camp for Davis County kids between ages 9 and 12. Campers get a behind-the-scenes look at law enforcement through hands-on activities, demonstrations and time spent with deputies and team members.

Throughout the day, kids work a mock investigation, meet the K-9 unit, SWAT and Bomb Squad, Search & Rescue, corrections, dispatch and other specialty teams. And on Monday, there was no lack of participation from students in the room.

“The physical training, mostly the push-ups, kind of killed me. Seeing all of the things that the inmates made, all they do, what they wear, what they eat, it’s just so interesting,” said student Mary Smith.

Smith may be new to the field, but like her friends, she is filled with curiosity.

There are a lot of avenues to explore within the office, and they hope the exercises and lessons will pique some interests.

“Maybe [the campers] come back and apply with us in the future," said Sgt. Christopher Pope with the sheriff's office. "We can always use good people. It's fun to watch their minds work, and them understand and ask questions and be inquisitive about it because the more they understand, the more we have that connection with them."

That connection is what the class is all about.

“We want to make a connection with these kids and make sure they know we’re the good guys and explain to them some of the things we do,” Pope added.

Through mock investigations and training, this inside scoop also gave these students a new perspective.

“I’ve always said hi; I’ve always been a fan of firefighters, sheriffs, police officers because my family has a lot of that," said Smith. "So honestly, I think I appreciate them more and respect them more now that I get to see what they’ve been through."