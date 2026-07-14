Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
17  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Boater's legs amputated following incident on Bear Lake

Beautiful Bear Lake.jpg
Trudy Smuin
Beautiful Bear Lake.jpg
Posted

BEAR LAKE COUNTY, Idaho — A boater on Bear Lake had both their legs amputated following a weekend incident on the Idaho side of the lake.

The Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office offered few details about what occurred, only saying that the unidentified victim was airlifted from the area after the accident.

"Bystanders and medics did an amazing job with medical care prior to transport," the sheriff's office wrote on social media.

According to the sheriff's office, the accident was one of many incidents on the lake, all within minutes of each other, including a sinking boat where all passengers needed to be removed from the water.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere