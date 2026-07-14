Boater's legs amputated following incident on Bear Lake

BEAR LAKE COUNTY, Idaho — A boater on Bear Lake had both their legs amputated following a weekend incident on the Idaho side of the lake.

The Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office offered few details about what occurred, only saying that the unidentified victim was airlifted from the area after the accident.

"Bystanders and medics did an amazing job with medical care prior to transport," the sheriff's office wrote on social media.

According to the sheriff's office, the accident was one of many incidents on the lake, all within minutes of each other, including a sinking boat where all passengers needed to be removed from the water.