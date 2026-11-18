FARMINGTON, Utah — It's no longer Halloween, but the treats keep on coming thanks to Lagoon Amusement Park, which shared a first look at its new thrill ride.

Lagoon announced the J3 Grand Prix rollercoaster back in September, but the company building it, Intamin, shared the very first images of what the ride will look like, along with the vehicles that guests will board.

Lagoon Amusement Park

The J3 Grand Prix rollercoaster, which will open in July, is Lagoon's first multi-launch coaster. According to the park, the coaster will feature two launches, three inversions and 12 "airtime experiences."

Lagoon Amusement Park

In addition to the thrill ride, Lagoon also announced a thrilling new deal for Black Friday shoppers. The park's Black Friday deal allows guests to purchase season passports for $189.95. The deal will be available starting Wednesday through Nov. 30.