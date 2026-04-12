Layton Hills Mall partners with Blue Star Families to honor 'Month of the Military Child'

LAYTON, Utah — The Layton Hills Mall opened its doors early Sunday morning to host a special event with the nonprofit Blue Star Families, offering a gesture of appreciation to local military families.

It’s in honor of the Military Child Appreciation Month.

"We just wanted to give back to the community and say thank you," said Glady Larsen, the marketing and community engagement director for the mall.

They served breakfast, had games, and guests could walk through the aquarium inside the mall.

For Amy Farfan, whose husband serves in the Air Force, community events like this are a vital support system.

"For us to always have things to do around, and it’s very helpful, especially when your loved ones are away," said Farfan.

Her husband has been deployed for six months and recently had his tour extended. Despite the challenges, Farfan, who grew up in a military family, said she is proud of the life they lead.

Attendees also acknowledged the broader anxieties faced by military families, especially with service members currently deployed.

"Right now, they’re going through a really tough situation," said Sandra Vargas, another attendee. "It’s very unfortunate what’s happening to those who have someone deployed."

Both women encouraged those who want to show support, saying it’s best to check in on people who have loved ones serving overseas.

"There are so many people that don’t look for help," said Farfan.

Vargas added that a simple conversation can make a difference.

"Just talking to them. Checking up on them, making sure they’re okay," she said.

Farfan said finding ways to connect and stay positive is key.

"You have to find these little ways to help your kids," she said. "There is so much to be thankful for."